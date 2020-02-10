Samsung to restart production at TV factory in China on February 17

Samsung Electronics plans to restart production at its TV factory in Tianjin, China, on February 17, in line with the city government's guidelines, a spokesman said on Monday.
First Published on Feb 10, 2020 11:40 am