MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Samsung to pick Taylor, Texas, for its $17 billion chip plant

An announcement is expected to come as early as Tuesday, the report said, adding that Texas governor Greg Abbott is scheduled to make an "economic announcement" Tuesday at 5 p.m. local time.

Reuters
November 23, 2021 / 08:07 AM IST
Ra-hee received 83 million shares in Samsung Electronics in inheritance. It makes her the largest shareholder in the group with a total share of 2.3 percent.

Ra-hee received 83 million shares in Samsung Electronics in inheritance. It makes her the largest shareholder in the group with a total share of 2.3 percent.

Samsung Electronics Co plans to build its $17 billion semiconductor factory in Taylor, Texas, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

An announcement is expected to come as early as Tuesday, the report said, adding that Texas governor Greg Abbott is scheduled to make an "economic announcement" Tuesday at 5 p.m. local time.
Reuters
Tags: #chip plant #Samsung #Taylor #Texas #World News
first published: Nov 23, 2021 08:07 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.