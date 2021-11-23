Samsung to pick Taylor, Texas, for its $17 billion chip plant

Ra-hee received 83 million shares in Samsung Electronics in inheritance. It makes her the largest shareholder in the group with a total share of 2.3 percent.

Samsung Electronics Co plans to build its $17 billion semiconductor factory in Taylor, Texas, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

An announcement is expected to come as early as Tuesday, the report said, adding that Texas governor Greg Abbott is scheduled to make an "economic announcement" Tuesday at 5 p.m. local time.