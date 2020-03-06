App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 02:54 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Samsung suspends smartphone factory in South Korea again after new coronavirus case

So far, six people who work at the factory complex in Gumi, which makes Samsung's premium G20 smartphones and Z Flip foldable phones, have contracted the disease, leading to temporary shutdowns.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Samsung Electronics suspended operations at its smartphone factory in South Korea's southeastern city of Gumi again on Friday after another worker tested positive for coronavirus, a spokeswoman said.

The plant will resume production on Saturday, she said.

So far, six people who work at the factory complex in Gumi, which makes Samsung's premium G20 smartphones and Z Flip foldable phones, have contracted the disease, leading to temporary shutdowns.

Close
It temporarily closed the factory last month due to the virus.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 02:51 pm

tags #coronavirus #Samsung #smartphone #South Korea #World News

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.