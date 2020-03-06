Samsung suspends smartphone factory in South Korea again after new coronavirus case

Samsung Electronics suspended operations at its smartphone factory in South Korea's southeastern city of Gumi again on Friday after another worker tested positive for coronavirus, a spokeswoman said.

The plant will resume production on Saturday, she said.

So far, six people who work at the factory complex in Gumi, which makes Samsung's premium G20 smartphones and Z Flip foldable phones, have contracted the disease, leading to temporary shutdowns.

It temporarily closed the factory last month due to the virus.