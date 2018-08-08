App
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 11:19 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Samsung Group to spend $22 billion on artificial intelligence, 5G, auto parts and biopharma

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

South Korea's Samsung Group will invest 25 trillion won ($22 billion) over the next three years in artificial intelligence, 5G mobile technology, electronic components for autos, and the biopharmaceutical business, Samsung Electronics said on Wednesday.

Samsung Electronics, the world's top maker of memory chips and smartphones and the group's flagship company, did not provide a breakdown of the figures but said it will provide the majority of the investment.
