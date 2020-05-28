Samsung expands partnership with Benow platform for TV, digital appliances

Consumer electronics major Samsung India said it has expanded its partnership with digital payments platform Benow -- from smartphones to consumer electronics -- with a view to strengthen its online to offline (O2O) strategy amid the pandemic.

This will provide the customers an option to buy Samsung products as televisions, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines etc online from their neighbourhood stores using Benow platform.

This would also digitally empower Samsung's retail partners in smaller cities and towns, making them online-enabled, said a joint statement.

"It will allow local retailers sell Samsung consumer electronics products online and go completely contactless, without making any upfront investment. Consumers, on the other hand, will be able to buy Samsung consumer electronics products online, from the safety and comfort of their homes, and make payments online through the method of their choice – cash on delivery, credit card, debit card, easy EMI, etc - without any contact," it said.

"The current O2O model that we rolled out last month has been truly successful. We are now extending O2O to new platforms with our partnership with Benow," Samsung India Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business Raju Pullan said.

Benow Co-founder Soorraj VS said: "The beauty of the platform is that it does not call for yet another app download while giving a seamless app like shopping experience all the way to a checkout with secure payment options to the customers".

According to the company, a round 5,000 offline retailers selling Samsung consumer electronics products have already signed up and more are expected to join in the coming weeks.



