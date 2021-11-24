MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Samsung Electronics picks Taylor, Texas as new $17 billion US chip plant site

The world’s biggest memory chipmaker and second-largest contract chip manufacturer had also considered sites in Arizona and New York but said it chose Texas, where it has its only other U.S. chip plant, based on factors such as infrastructure stability, local government support, and proximity to its existing plant.

Reuters
November 24, 2021 / 07:32 AM IST
Ra-hee received 83 million shares in Samsung Electronics in inheritance. It makes her the largest shareholder in the group with a total share of 2.3 percent.

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday it had picked Taylor, Texas as the location for a new $17 billion chip plant, instead of state capital Austin.

The world’s biggest memory chipmaker and second-largest contract chip manufacturer had also considered sites in Arizona and New York but said it chose Texas, where it has its only other U.S. chip plant, based on factors such as infrastructure stability, local government support, and proximity to its existing plant.
Tags: #Samsung Electronics #Taylor #Texas #US chip plant #World News
first published: Nov 24, 2021 07:33 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.