Samsung Electro-Mechanics says in talks with Tesla to possibly supply camera modules

Samsung Electro-Mechanics said on Friday that it is in talks with Tesla Inc to possibly supply camera modules, but that it cannot reveal the deal size or amount at this time.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics will continue to work on advancing and diversifying its camera modules, it added in a regulatory filing.