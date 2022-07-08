English
    Samsung Electro-Mechanics says in talks with Tesla to possibly supply camera modules

    Samsung Electro-Mechanics will continue to work on advancing and diversifying its camera modules, it added in a regulatory filing.

    July 08, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST
    Customers try out Samsung Electronics Co. galaxy smartphones at the company's D'light flagship store in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Samsung Electronics will releases its preliminary fourth quarter earnings on July 7.

    Samsung Electro-Mechanics said on Friday that it is in talks with Tesla Inc to possibly supply camera modules, but that it cannot reveal the deal size or amount at this time.

