Samsung Display may suspend output at South Korean LCD plant: Spokeswoman

South Korean panel maker Samsung Display, a unit of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd , is considering suspending one of its liquid crystal display (LCD) production lines in South Korea due to a supply glut, a company spokeswoman said on Friday.Samsung Display currently operates two LCD production lines in South Korea and one in China.
First Published on Aug 16, 2019 08:06 am