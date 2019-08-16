App
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 08:13 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Samsung Display may suspend output at South Korean LCD plant: Spokeswoman

Samsung Display currently operates two LCD production lines in South Korea and one in China.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

South Korean panel maker Samsung Display, a unit of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd , is considering suspending one of its liquid crystal display (LCD) production lines in South Korea due to a supply glut, a company spokeswoman said on Friday.

First Published on Aug 16, 2019 08:06 am

tags #World News

