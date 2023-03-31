 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Samsung considers chip test line in Japan for advanced chip packaging: Sources

Reuters
Mar 31, 2023 / 02:23 PM IST

South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is considering setting up a chip test line in Japan, five people said, to bolster its advanced packaging business and forge closer ties with Japanese makers of semiconductor equipment and materials.

It would be the first such test line in Japan for Samsung, the world's largest maker of memory chips.

It would also come as the United States increasingly urges allies to work together to counter China's rising might in chips and advanced technology.

Japan said on Friday it would restrict exports of 23 types of chip-making tools, aligning its technology trade controls with a U.S. push to curb China's ability to make advanced chips.