English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:OneScore in association with Moneycontrol is hosting a Masterclass and talking about, “How Can the Young Recover from Bad Debt?” on 14-Jun, 4pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Samsung China chip production faces disruption from Korea trucker strike: Trade Association

    In the first concrete sign that the week-long strike has begun impacting chip production, KITA said a Korean company that produces isopropyl alcohol (IPA), a raw material for cleaning chip wafers, is facing complications in shipping the product to a Chinese company that in turn supplies wafers to a Samsung Electronics chip factory in China.

    Reuters
    June 14, 2022 / 07:09 AM IST
    The company remains optimistic for the fourth quarter

    The company remains optimistic for the fourth quarter

    Samsung Electronics' semiconductor production in China is facing disruption from South Korean truckers blocking exports of a key chip-making material as part of a strike, the Korea International Trade Association (KITA) said on Tuesday.

    In the first concrete sign that the week-long strike has begun impacting chip production, KITA said a Korean company that produces isopropyl alcohol (IPA), a raw material for cleaning chip wafers, is facing complications in shipping the product to a Chinese company that in turn supplies wafers to a Samsung Electronics chip factory in China.

    KITA said in a statement that a week's worth of shipments of have been delayed. Samsung Electronics did not immediately comment. It produces NAND flash chips at its plant in Xian, China.
    Reuters
    Tags: #China #Korea #Samsung #World News
    first published: Jun 14, 2022 07:09 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.