App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 10:20 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Samsung breaks ground for sixth domestic contract chip manufacturing line

Samsung is taking on bigger rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) in the contract manufacturing business

Reuters

South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Thursday said it has broken ground for its sixth domestic contract chip production line, which will make logic chips as part of efforts to reduce its reliance on the volatile memory chip sector.

Samsung is taking on bigger rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) in the contract manufacturing business, where it competes to win orders from customers such as Qualcomm Inc .

The line in the city of Pyeongtaek, within a two-hour drive of capital Seoul, will produce advanced 5 nanometre chips using extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology. Samsung broke ground earlier this month and plans to start production in the second half of next year.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Close
First Published on May 21, 2020 10:13 am

tags #Samsung #Seoul #South Korea #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Strides Pharma to conduct trials in India for potential COVID-19 drug

Strides Pharma to conduct trials in India for potential COVID-19 drug

Apple releases iOS 13.5 with Exposure Notification API for tracing COVID-19 cases - here's how it works

Apple releases iOS 13.5 with Exposure Notification API for tracing COVID-19 cases - here's how it works

COVID-19 pandemic | AIIMS to conduct first autopsy to study how long virus stays in a body

COVID-19 pandemic | AIIMS to conduct first autopsy to study how long virus stays in a body

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.