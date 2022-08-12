English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Samsung boss Lee Jae-yong gets presidential pardon: South Korea justice minister Han Dong-hoon

    Billionaire Lee Jae-yong, who was convicted of bribery and embezzlement in January last year, will be "reinstated" to give him a chance to "contribute to overcoming the economic crisis" of the country, Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon said.

    AFP
    August 12, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST

    The heir and de facto leader of Samsung group received a presidential pardon Friday, the latest example of South Korea's long tradition of freeing business leaders convicted of corruption on economic grounds.

    Billionaire Lee Jae-yong, who was convicted of bribery and embezzlement in January last year, will be "reinstated" to give him a chance to "contribute to overcoming the economic crisis" of the country, Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon said.

    Lee -- the 278th-richest person in the world, according to Forbes, with a net worth of $7.9 billion -- was released on parole in August 2021, after serving 18 months in jail, just over half of his original sentence.

    Friday's pardon will allow him to fully return to work by lifting a post-prison employment restriction that had been set for five years.

    "Due to the global economic crisis, the dynamism and vitality of the national economy have deteriorated, and the economic slump is feared to be prolonged," the Justice Ministry said in a statement.

    Close

    Related stories

    The pardon was given so that Lee -- and other similarly pardoned high-level executives -- could "lead the country's continuous growth engine through active investment in technology and job creation," the ministry added.

    Lee, 54, received his pardon along with three other businessmen on Friday, including Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin, who was sentenced to a suspended two-and-half-year prison term in a bribery case in 2018.

    Lee is the vice-chairman of Samsung Electronics, the world's biggest smartphone maker. The conglomerate's overall turnover is equivalent to about one-fifth of South Korea's gross domestic product.

    He was jailed for offences connected to a massive corruption scandal that brought down former president Park Geun-hye.

    There is a long history of top South Korean tycoons being charged with bribery, embezzlement, tax evasion or other offences.
    AFP
    Tags: #Han Dong-hoon #Justice Minister #Lee Jae- Yong #Samsung #South Korea #World News
    first published: Aug 12, 2022 08:39 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.