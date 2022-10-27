English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Same-sex marriage is now legal in all of Mexico's states

    The measure to amend the states Civil Code passed with 23 votes in favor, 12 against and two abstentions, setting off cheers of Yes, we can! from supporters of the change.

    Associated Press
    October 27, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST
    AP

    AP

    Lawmakers in the border state of Tamaulipas voted Wednesday night to legalize same-sex marriages, becoming the last of Mexico's 32 states to authorize such unions.

    The measure to amend the states Civil Code passed with 23 votes in favor, 12 against and two abstentions, setting off cheers of Yes, we can! from supporters of the change.

    The session took place as groups both for and against the measure chanted and shouted from the balcony, and legislators eventually moved to another room to finish their debate and vote.

    The president of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, Arturo Zaldívar, welcomed the vote. The whole country shines with a huge rainbow. Live the dignity and rights of all people. Love is love, he said on Twitter.

    A day earlier, lawmakers in the southern state of Guerrero approved similar legislation allowing same-sex marriages.

    Close
    In 2015, the Supreme Court declared state laws preventing same-sex marriage unconstitutional, but some states took several years to adopt laws conforming with the ruling.
    Associated Press
    Tags: #LGBTQ #Mexico #same sex wedding
    first published: Oct 27, 2022 09:40 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.