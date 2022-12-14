 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sam Bankman-Fried’s arrest in Bahamas sets up US extradition fight

Dec 14, 2022 / 07:28 AM IST

In his first appearance since his arrest Monday evening, Bankman-Fried told a Bahamian judge at an arraignment Tuesday that he wouldn’t waive his right to an extradition hearing. A defense lawyer said Bankman-Fried planned to fight being sent to the US.

At his press conference on charges against Bahamas-based FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams said the case shows “you can commit fraud in shorts and t-shirts in the sun.”

But Williams didn’t address how US authorities plan to get Bankman-Fried back from his tropical locale to face the eight-count indictment unsealed against him Tuesday in New York federal court.

The charges against him include wire fraud, conspiracy to commit securities fraud and several other counts for allegedly misappropriating billions of dollars in FTX customers funds for personal use and risky bets by sister trading house Alameda Research. Williams on Tuesday called the case “one of the biggest financial frauds in American history” and said the investigation of the alleged scheme is “very much ongoing.”

Bankman-Fried has denied knowingly committing fraud in numerous media interviews. Mark Cohen, a New York lawyer for the FTX founder, said in a statement on Tuesday that his client is “reviewing the charges with his legal team and considering all of his legal options.”

Though his office has said it will seek Bankman-Fried’s extradition, Williams declined to comment on those efforts on Tuesday.