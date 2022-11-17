 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sam Bankman-Fried says filing for FTX bankruptcy was a mistake

Reuters
Nov 17, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST

Bankman-Fried said later on Twitter that the basis of the interview, an exchange of messages on the same platform, was not supposed to be public.

The founder of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, said he regretted his decision to file for bankruptcy and, in an interview published by Vox, criticized regulators.

The collapsed company, which filed for bankruptcy last week, has appointed five new independent directors at each of its main affiliated companies, including Alameda research. The five new directors and newly appointed Chief Executive John J. Ray are working to navigate through the bankruptcy process.

In the interview, Bankman-Fried said those in charge of FTX's Chapter 11 bankruptcy process were "trying to burn it all to the ground out of shame," and that he had two weeks in which to raise $8 billion and save the company.

"That's basically all that matters (raising the money) for the rest of my life," he said.

His single biggest mistake had been "Chapter 11. If I hadn't done that, withdrawals would be opening up in a month with customers fully whole."