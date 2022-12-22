 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Bahamas after consenting to extradition: Source

Dec 22, 2022 / 07:58 AM IST

Sam Bankman-Fried earlier on Wednesday consented at a Bahamas courthouse to be extradited to the United States, where he faces fraud charges.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried left the Bahamas on Wednesday on an aircraft bound to the United States, according to a person familiar with the matter and a Reuters witness who saw the plane take off.

Bankman-Fried earlier on Wednesday consented at a Bahamas courthouse to be extradited to the United States, where he faces fraud charges.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan last week charged the 30-year-old cryptocurrency mogul with stealing billions of dollars in FTX customer assets to plug losses at his hedge fund, Alameda Research, in what U.S. Attorney Damian Williams called "one of the biggest financial frauds in American history."

Bankman-Fried left the courthouse in the afternoon surrounded by guards with assault weapons, and entered a vehicle, according to Reuters Video.

In the evening, a motorcade arrived at the Odyssey Aviation airport in the Bahamas, according to Reuters Video and a Reuters witness.

A source familiar with the matter said that Bankman-Fried had boarded a plane at the private terminal. A Reuters witness said the plane identified as the one Bankman-Fried was on had taken off.