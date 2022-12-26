 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX executives received billions in hidden loans, ex-Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison says

Reuters
Dec 26, 2022 / 06:30 AM IST

Caroline Ellison, former chief executive of Alameda Research, said she agreed with Bankman-Fried to hide from FTX's investors, lenders and customers that the hedge fund could borrow unlimited sums from the exchange, according a transcript of her Dec. 19 plea hearing that was unsealed on Friday.

Caroline Ellison, former chief executive of Alameda Research, said she agreed with Bankman-Fried to hide from FTX's investors, lenders and customers that the hedge fund could borrow unlimited sums from the exchange, according a transcript of her Dec. 19 plea hearing that was unsealed on Friday.

"We prepared certain quarterly balance sheets that concealed the extent of Alameda's borrowing and the billions of dollars in loans that Alameda had made to FTX executives and to related parties," Ellison told U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams in Manhattan federal court, according to the transcript.

Ellison and FTX co-founder Gary Wang both pleaded guilty and are cooperating with prosecutors as part of their plea agreements. Their sworn statements offer a preview of how two of Bankman-Fried's former associates might testify at trial against him as prosecution witnesses.

In a separate plea hearing, also on Dec. 19, Wang said he was directed to make changes to FTX's code to give Alameda special privileges on the trading platform, while being aware that others were telling investors and customers that Alameda had no such privileges.

Wang did not specify who gave him those directions.