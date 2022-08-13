Salman Rushdie stabbing sends ripples of ‘shock and horror’ through the literary world

File image of celebrated author Salman Rushdie (Image Source: AFP)

Literary figures and public officials said they were shocked by the news that author Salman Rushdie had been stabbed in the neck Friday morning while onstage to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institute in western New York.

“We cannot immediately think of any comparable incident of a public violent attack on a writer during a literary event here in the United States,” said Suzanne Nossel, CEO of non-profit literary organization PEN America, who noted that the motivations for the attack and Rushdie’s current condition were unknown as of late Friday morning.

Rushdie is a former president of PEN America, which advocates for writers’ freedom of expression around the world. Nossel said in a statement that the organization’s members were “reeling from shock and horror.”

Nossel said Rushdie had emailed her hours before the attack to ask about helping Ukrainian writers in need of safe refuge. “Salman Rushdie has been targeted for his words for decades but has never flinched nor faltered,” she said. “He has devoted tireless energy to assisting others who are vulnerable and menaced.”

Author Neil Gaiman wrote on Twitter that he was “shocked and distressed” about the attack. “He’s a good man and a brilliant one and I hope he’s OK,” he said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a Twitter post that he was “appalled that Sir Salman Rushdie has been stabbed while exercising a right we should never cease to defend. Right now my thoughts are with his loved ones. We are all hoping he is OK.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she had directed state police to assist with the investigation into Rushdie’s attack. A man was immediately taken into custody, according to a statement from state police. “Our thoughts are with Salman & his loved ones following this horrific event,” Hochul said on Twitter.

Senator Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., also spoke out on social media, calling the attack “shocking and appalling.” “It is an attack on freedom of speech and thought, which are two bedrock values of our country and of the Chautauqua Institution,” Schumer wrote. “I hope Mr Rushdie quickly and fully recovers and the perpetrator experiences full accountability and justice.”

In a statement issued Friday afternoon, author Ian McEwan echoed his peers in calling the attack “appalling” and said Rushdie is “an inspirational defender of persecuted writers and journalists.” McEwan added: “These are the freedoms that underpin all our rights and liberties.”

A spokesperson for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the country’s largest Muslim civil rights group, said he was concerned that people might rush to blame Muslims or Islam for the stabbing before the attacker’s identity or motive were known. “American Muslims, like all Americans, condemn any violence targeting anyone in our society,” Ibrahim Hooper said. “That goes without saying. We will have to monitor the situation and see what facts come to light.”

