Salesforce, Apple team up for business apps

Ahead of its annual user conference, cloud-based software maker Salesforce has announced a strategic partnership with tech titan Apple to drive new mobile apps for its business.

Salesforce's tech conference 'Dreamforce' scheduled to begin here Tuesday is billed as one of the largest tech conferences globally, bringing together a mix of thought leaders, innovators, partners and IT professionals.

This year, over 171,000 people from more than 80 countries are expected to attend the conference.

"Working with Apple, Salesforce is redesigning its app to embrace the native mobile platform with exclusive new features on iOS," the two companies said in a statement.

The partnership, will drive apps and customer experiences exclusive to iPhone and iPad.

"Salesforce, working with Apple, will redesign the Salesforce mobile app to give customers rich experiences exclusively on iOS, with unique Apple capabilities such as Siri shortcuts, face ID, business chat," it added.

San Francisco-based Salesforce will also introduce its first-ever 'Trailhead Mobile App' first on iOS. Trailhead is Salesforce's, free, web-based learning platform.

The partners will also deliver iOS apps for industries and small business that will serve specific customer needs, the joint statement noted.

Commenting on the development, Apple's CEO, Tim Cook said, "We are excited to work with Salesforce and that their industry-leading CRM will embrace native iOS and deliver exclusive new features on iPhone and iPad".

Marc Benioff, Chairman and co-CEO of Salesforce said that the partnership brings together the leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform with iPhone and iPad.