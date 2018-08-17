Sacked Sikh cop in Pakistan seeks Navjot Singh Sidhu's help for reinstatement

Pakistan's first Sikh police officer Gulab Singh has sought Navjot Singh Sidhu's intervention in getting him reinstated to the police department, according to a report by The Times of India.

Gulab has also requested for the repossession of his house in Dera Chahal, Lahore.

Former Indian cricketer and Punjab (India) cabinet minister, Sidhu, is currently in Pakistan to attend prime minister-designate Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony.

The report suggests that when Gulab learnt from reports that Sidhu was going to attend the ceremony in Pakistan, being a Sikh, Gulab thought of appealing to him, to discuss his issue with Imran Khan to "restore the pride of another Sikh.”

According to the report, he has stated that he is aware that he will not be allowed to meet Sidhu, and therefore, he decided to issue an appeal to Sidhu.

“I am sending an e-mail to Sidhu and hope that being a Sikh himself he will listen to another Sikh’s plights and help me,” he added.

Gulab was terminated from service for allegedly disobeying rules, giving interviews to foreign media houses and refusing to join the duty despite being summoned repeatedly by his department, the report suggests.

He was reportedly forcibly evicted from his house in Gurdwara Dera Chaha, which he claims, was in his family’s possession since Partition.

Gulab has now started a social media campaign against his forcible eviction. He has claimed that he is a victim of a conspiracy hatched by influential people in Pakistan’s Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETBP).

Gulab has also appealed against his termination with Chief Capital Police Officer, Lahore.