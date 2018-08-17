App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 09:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sacked Sikh cop in Pakistan seeks Navjot Singh Sidhu's help for reinstatement

Gulab Singh has said that Sidhu, being a Sikh himself, could "listen to another Sikh’s plights and help" him.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Pakistan's first Sikh police officer Gulab Singh has sought Navjot Singh Sidhu's intervention in getting him reinstated to the police department, according to a report by The Times of India.

Gulab has also requested for the repossession of his house in Dera Chahal, Lahore.

Former Indian cricketer and Punjab (India) cabinet minister, Sidhu, is currently in Pakistan to attend prime minister-designate Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony.

The report suggests that when Gulab learnt from reports that Sidhu was going to attend the ceremony in Pakistan, being a Sikh, Gulab thought of appealing to him, to discuss his issue with Imran Khan to "restore the pride of another Sikh.”

related news

According to the report, he has stated that he is aware that he will not be allowed to meet Sidhu, and therefore, he decided to issue an appeal to Sidhu.

“I am sending an e-mail to Sidhu and hope that being a Sikh himself he will listen to another Sikh’s plights and help me,” he added.

Gulab was terminated from service for allegedly disobeying rules, giving interviews to foreign media houses and refusing to join the duty despite being summoned repeatedly by his department, the report suggests.

He was reportedly forcibly evicted from his house in Gurdwara Dera Chaha, which he claims, was in his family’s possession since Partition.

Gulab has now started a social media campaign against his forcible eviction. He has claimed that he is a victim of a conspiracy hatched by influential people in Pakistan’s Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETBP).

Gulab has also appealed against his termination with Chief Capital Police Officer, Lahore.
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 09:45 pm

tags #Imran Khan #Navjot Singh Sidhu #Pakistan #Trending News #World News

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.