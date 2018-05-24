S. Korea's Moon convenes crisis talks after Trump cancels Kim summit: Yonhap

South Korean President Moon Jae-in convened emergency talks with his top security aides late today after US President Donald Trump cancelled his planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Seoul's Yonhap news agency reported. Moon summoned his chief of staff, top security advisor, intelligence chief, unification minister and others to the presidential Blue House at 1130 pm (local time), his press secretary Yoon Young-chan said in a message to reporters, according to Yonhap.

Officials in Seoul "are trying to figure out what President Trump's intention is and the exact meaning of it", Yonhap reported, quoting presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom, following Trump's decision to pull out of the high-stakes meeting agreed for June 12 in Singapore.