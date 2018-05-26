App
May 26, 2018 07:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

S Korea says Moon met N. Korea's Kim in DMZ

The Blue House, South Korea's presidential office, said the two leaders held talks for two hours in the truce village of Panmunjom, where they had met last month and made a declaration vowing to improve ties.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

South Korea said President Moon Jae-in met with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un today inside the Demilitarised Zone dividing the two nations, a day after US President Donald Trump said his summit with Pyongyang could still go ahead.

The Blue House, South Korea's presidential office, said the two leaders held talks for two hours in the truce village of Panmunjom, where they had met last month and made a declaration vowing to improve ties.

"They exchanged views and discussed ways to implement the Panmunjom Declaration and to ensure a successful US North Korea summit," the Blue House said in a statement, adding further details would be released tomorrow morning.

