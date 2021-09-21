MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

S Jaishankar threatened Nepal not to adopt Constitution: KP Sharma Oli

The adoption of the Constitution in Nepal took place soon after Jaishankar, then Foreign Secretary, visited Kathmandu and met the leaders of various political parties

Moneycontrol News
September 21, 2021 / 08:51 AM IST
K P Sharma Oli revealed this in the set of “political documents” submitted to the standing committee of the Communist Party of Nepal-UML on September 19, which marked the country’s seventh Constitution Day, according to a report

K P Sharma Oli revealed this in the set of “political documents” submitted to the standing committee of the Communist Party of Nepal-UML on September 19, which marked the country’s seventh Constitution Day, according to a report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special envoy S Jaishankar had threatened the Nepali political leadership not to promulgate the Constitution and warned that it would not be accepted if it was done against India’s suggestions, said former Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli.

Oli revealed this in the set of “political documents” submitted to the standing committee of the Communist Party of Nepal-UML on September 19, which marked the country’s seventh Constitution Day, reported The Hindu.

Nepal celebrates the promulgation of its Constitution on September 19.

“The Indian diplomat who arrived as a special emissary of the Prime Minister of India threatened the leaders of the political parties not to promulgate the Constitution and that it would not be accepted if it was done against India’s suggestions,” stated the document from Oli’s collection.

The papers also mentioned that Jaishankar said “the consequences would be negative,” as per the report.

Close

Related stories

Also read | Festival season returns to Nepal amid declining COVID cases

Nepal's Constituent Assembly promulgated its new Constitution, which was framed by the elected representative body for the first time in September 2015 despite sparking protests in the southern Nepal districts adjoining India.

The adoption of the Constitution took place soon after Jaishankar, then Foreign Secretary, visited Kathmandu and met the leaders of various political parties including Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, the report suggested.

The document further stated that “the Indian government, which has been expressing dissatisfaction that its concerns have not been addressed since the drafting of the Constitution, had put pressure on the government not to adopt it.”

A six-month long protest was launched by Nepal's Madhes-based parties, which claim to represent the interests of inhabitants of the southern Terai region who are mostly of Indian-origin, in the past to press for the Constitution amendment to address their demands in which nearly 60 people were killed.

Their demands included redrawing provincial boundaries, recognition of regional languages, addressing issues related to citizenship and representation in the National Assembly.

Speaking on the day, Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba underlined the need to protect and implement the country's Constitution.

In his address to the nation, Deuba expressed pride over the promulgation of the Constitution six years ago by the representatives elected by the people. He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the country's martyrs and remembered them for their supreme sacrifices.

In his speech, the PM underlined the need to protect and implement the Constitution.

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #KP Sharma Oli #Narendra Modi #Nepal #S Jaishankar #world
first published: Sep 21, 2021 08:51 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.