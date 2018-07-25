Ryanair says 300 jobs under threat in Dublin overhaul

Ryanair said in a statement that it has issued "protective notice" to the staff under winter plans to slash its Dublin fleet from 30 to around 24, and partly blamed the impact of Irish pilots' strikes.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 01:56 pm