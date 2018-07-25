App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 02:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ryanair says 300 jobs under threat in Dublin overhaul

Ryanair said in a statement that it has issued "protective notice" to the staff under winter plans to slash its Dublin fleet from 30 to around 24, and partly blamed the impact of Irish pilots' strikes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Irish no-frills airline Ryanair warned today of around 300 potential job cuts for pilots and cabin crew under plans to reduce its Dublin-based aircraft fleet.

Ryanair said in a statement that it has issued "protective notice" to the staff under winter plans to slash its Dublin fleet from 30 to around 24, and partly blamed the impact of Irish pilots' strikes.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 01:56 pm

