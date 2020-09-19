Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A look at the feminist icon's career and its influence on US justice system

United States' Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who became the court’s second female justice, died on September 18 at her home in Washington at the age of 87. A feminist icon and stalwart liberal on the US Supreme Court, Ginsburg never missed any time in court before the age of 85, and then only for surgery in December 2018 for lung cancer.

She was the court’s second woman and its sixth Jewish justice. In the 1970s, Ginsburg argued six key cases before the court when she was an architect of the women’s rights movement. She won five cases and was quoted in Time magazine saying her strategy was to “attack the most pervasive stereotype in the law - that men are independent and women are men’s dependents.”

Announcing her appointment to the SC in 1993, President Bill Clinton had said, “Ruth Bader Ginsburg does not need a seat on the Supreme Court to earn her place in the American history books. She has already done that."

In a landmark verdict, she had written the court’s 1996 ruling that required the Virginia Military Institute to admit women or lose its state funding.

Ginsburg was also an outspoken dissenter who forcefully dissented from the court’s decision in 2007 to uphold a nationwide ban on an abortion procedure that opponents call partial-birth abortion.

The “alarming” ruling, Ginsburg said, “cannot be understood as anything other than an effort to chip away at a right declared again and again by this court — and with increasing comprehension of its centrality to women’s lives.”

Ginsburg had also voted repeatedly to limit the use of capital punishment. During her tenure, the court declared it unconstitutional for states to execute the intellectually disabled and killers younger than 18.

“Hope springs eternal,” she said in 2007, “and when I am writing a dissent, I’m always hoping for that fifth or sixth vote — even though I’m disappointed more often than not.”

Born in Brooklyn in 1933, Joan Ruth Bader wanted to become an opera singer. She is survived by two children, Jane and James, and several grandchildren.

In her final years on the Supreme Court, Ginsburg criticised the court’s conservative majority for getting rid of a key part of the landmark Voting Rights Act in 2013, Ginsburg wrote that it was like “throwing away your umbrella in a rainstorm because you are not getting wet.”

In her later years, Ginsburg was known as “Notorious RBG” after the late rapper Notorious BIG. In 2018, Ginsburg was the subject of an Oscar-nominated documentary film “On the Basis of Sex,” in which the actor Felicity Jones portrayed her.

She generated headlines when she made a series of critical comments about Republican nominee Donald Trump in 2016 during the presidential election. In one interview, she called him a “faker.”

As per an AP report, Ginsburg last attended court in June 2010 a day after her husband had died. Her children had told her their father would want her to go to work.

