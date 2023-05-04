English
    Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Volodymyr Zelenskyy denies Ukraine attacked Kremlin

    Russia accused Ukraine of a failed attempt to assassinate President Putin in a drone attack on the Kremlin citadel, and threatened to retaliate. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy said Kyiv had nothing to do with the reported attack.

    Reuters
    May 04, 2023
    Russia accused Ukraine of a failed attempt to assassinate President Putin in a drone attack on the Kremlin citadel, and threatened to retaliate. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv had nothing to do with the reported attack.

    FIGHTING
    * Zelenskiy said Ukraine would launch a counteroffensive soon against occupying Russian forces.

    * Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of Russia's Wagner Group mercenary force, said the counteroffensive had already begun and his forces were observing heightened activity along the front.

    * Russian shells killed 21 civilians in Ukraine's Kherson region, Zelenskiy said, with the places struck including a hypermarket, a railway station and residential buildings.

    DIPLOMACY/POLITICS
    * German police said Zelenskiy would travel to Berlin on May 13, though a security source later said public disclosure of the visit was premature and it was now unclear if it would go ahead.

    * Zelenskiy is expected to speak in The Hague on Thursday, the Dutch government said. He'll meet Prime Minister Rutte and members of parliament.

    * U.S. military aid for Ukraine includes for the first time the Hydra-70 short-range air-launched rocket, taken from U.S. excess stocks.

    ECONOMY
    * Russia said it will keep talking to the United Nations about the future of a deal that allows the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain, but would not do anything to harm its own interests.

    * Zelenskiy said Russia did not appear to be interested in extending the agreement beyond May 18.

    * Chicago wheat rebounded from a 25-month low to close higher, edging up on doubts about the future of the Black Sea grains corridor, market analysts said.

    * Despite the war and sanctions, Russians appearing in London Commercial Courts reached record numbers, a consultancy's report showed. No Ukrainian litigants have appeared in Commercial Court judgements since July 2021, it said.

    * A Russian-U.S. joint venture has said it has abandoned plans to build large-capacity gas turbines in Russia under licence from General Electric Co (GE.N)

