    Russia's revenue falls sharply in January from year earlier

    Associated Press
    February 06, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST
    Oil and gas revenue, the backbone of Russia's economy, was down 46% compared with January 2022. (Representative image)

    Russia's finance ministry said Monday that budget revenue in January was 35 per cent lower compared with the same month in 2022, the last month before Russia sent troops into Ukraine.

    The ministry also said the budget deficit for January was 1.77 trillion rubles (USD 23.9 billion), about 60 per cent of the shortfall that had been planned for the entire year.

    Oil and gas revenue, the backbone of Russia's economy, was down 46% compared with January 2022.

    Western countries have declared a USD 60-per-barrel price cap on Russian crude oil as well as ceilings on refined oil products like diesel fuel and gasoline.