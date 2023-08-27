English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Russia's Investigative Committee confirms mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin died in the plane crash

    The committee said in a statement Sunday that after forensic testing, all 10 bodies recovered at the site of the crash were identified, and their identities conform to the manifest.

    Associated Press
    August 27, 2023 / 04:35 PM IST
    Mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin

    Mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin

    Russia's Investigative Committee has confirmed Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash. The committee said in a statement Sunday that after forensic testing, all 10 bodies recovered at the site of the crash were identified, and their identities conform to the manifest.

    Russia's civil aviation authority earlier this week said Prigozhin, along with some of his top lieutenants, were on the list of those on board the plane that crashed Wednesday.

    Associated Press
    Tags: #Plane crash #Russia #Yevgeny Prigozhin
    first published: Aug 27, 2023 04:35 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!