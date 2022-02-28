Russia's invasion of Ukraine: Latest developments

The Russia-Ukraine conflict escalated as Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered the deployment of troops there.

Here are the latest developments in Russia's attack on Ukraine:

- Kyiv attacks rebuffed -

Ukraine's army says it fought off several attempts by Russian forces to storm the outskirts of Kyiv overnight with the capital also hit by three missile strikes.

-Kharkiv holding out -

Large explosions are also heard in the second city Kharkiv in the east where the defenders beat back Russian armoured vehicles that entered the city early Sunday.

- Nuclear option -

The West slams Russian President Vladimir Putin for putting his nuclear forces on alert, with Germany saying it was because his invasion "has been halted" by fierce Ukrainian resistance.

- Russians 'slowed' -

Ukraine claims it has inflicted 4,300 casualties and that Russia's offensive has "slowed" with Washington saying Moscow has yet to grab control of the skies.

- Moscow gains in south -

However, the Russians are making headway in the south with Kyiv admitting that the Black Sea city of Berdyansk had fallen with Kherson on the other side of Crimea also besieged.

Moscow has now almost forged a corridor along the Black Sea linking Crimea with separatist-held Donetsk.

- 352 civilians killed -

Kyiv says 352 civilians have been killed, including 14 children, since the invasion began last Thursday. Russia has acknowledged for the first time that it has suffered losses.

- 420,000 refugees -

The UN's refugee arm, UNHCR, says it has logged nearly 420,000 refugees fleeing west out of Ukraine, with tens of thousands more displaced inside the country.

- Seven million could be hit -

The European Union warns that up to seven million people could be uprooted if the war drags on. "We are witnessing what could become the largest humanitarian crisis on our European continent in many, many years," EU commissioner for crisis management Janez Lenarcic says.

- Belarus talks -

Ukraine holds out no great hope after agreeing to talks with Russia in Belarus -- the launchpad for attacks on Kyiv. "But let them try," says President Volodymyr Zelensky.

- Russia's economy suffers -

Russia's central bank more than doubles its interest rate to 20 percent. The ruble collapses against the dollar and the euro as Western sanctions over the invasion begin to bite.

- EU sending arms and fighter jets -

EU countries will send fighter jets to Ukraine to help it counter the Russian air and land assault, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says as the bloc agrees to transport weapons worth 450 million euros to Kyiv.

- Toughest ever sanctions -

Brussels announces swingeing new sanctions against Russia and Belarus -- its toughest ever -- banning two Russian broadcasters and closing EU airspace to Russian aircraft.

- London's 'dirty money' -

Britain is to crack down on "dirty money" and corrupt elites in its financial and property markets after years of criticism about Russian "dirty money" being handled and hidden there.

- 2,000 more Russian protesters held -

Russia arrests more than 2,000 anti-war protesters across the country Sunday, bringing to 5,250 the number held for demonstrating against the attack on Ukraine.

- Turkey may block straits -

Turkey says it is implementing the treaty giving it the power to limit warships passing through the Dardanelles and the Bosphorus straits to the Black Sea after Ukraine appealed to Ankara to close it to Russian ships.

- Russia may be kicked out of World Cup -

FIFA is mulling expelling Russia from the World Cup with a growing number of countries including England, world champions France, the Czech Republic, Sweden and Poland refusing to play them.