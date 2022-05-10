Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made energy independence more important than ever: Nancy Pelosi

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made energy independence more important than ever during a climate conference in South Florida on Monday. Pelosi said during the opening session of the Aspen Ideas: Climate 2022 in Miami Beach that the House has already passed legislation to combat climate change, and they continue to work with the Senate to gain bipartisan support.

We have all the reason in the world to do this, Pelosi said. It's hard to understand why there are obstacles to it. Pelosi, who visited Ukraine earlier this month, said climate change has always been an issue of health, economics and security, and she pointed out that nations that have bought oil from Russia, including the US and some European countries, have effectively funded the attack on Ukraine.

The fact is that people can't get away with that kind of behaviour, and they cannot be financed in doing it by our dependence on fossil fuels in their country, Pelosi said.





