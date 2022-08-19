 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Russia's Gazprom to shut gas pipeline to Europe for 3 days

Associated Press
Aug 19, 2022 / 11:01 PM IST

In a statement posted online, Gazprom said that the only operational turbine at a key compressor station along the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which links Western Russia and Germany, will shut down for routine maintenance from August 31 to September 2.

Russia's state-owned energy company Gazprom said on Friday a key pipeline conveying natural gas to Europe will shut down for three days at the end of this month to undergo routine maintenance.

In a statement posted online, Gazprom said that the only operational turbine at a key compressor station along the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which links Western Russia and Germany, will shut down for routine maintenance from August 31 to September 2.

A set of routine maintenance in accordance with the current maintenance contract will be carried out jointly with Siemens specialists, the company said, in a reference to its German partner, Siemens Energy.

Gazprom said that once work is completed, the flow of gas through Nord Stream 1 will resume at its prior level of 33 million cubic meters, or just 20% of the pipelines nominal capacity.

Associated Press
TAGS: #Europe #gas #Gazprom #Russia
first published: Aug 19, 2022 10:59 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.