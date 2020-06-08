App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 06:06 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Russians use black humour to lift spirits during coronavirus crisis

In one sketch, TV comedian Maxim Galkin parodies a chat between President Vladimir Putin and Moscow's mayor about a fictional government order outlining a "timetable to breathe" as the lockdown is eased.

Reuters

Russians are drawing on their taste for black humour to help raise morale during the coronavirus crisis.

Though case numbers are falling, Russia has the world's third highest tally, and grumbling over what some see as over-strict lockdown rules and insufficient government support for businesses has bubbled up.

In one sketch, TV comedian Maxim Galkin parodies a chat between President Vladimir Putin and Moscow's mayor about a fictional government order outlining a "timetable to breathe" as the lockdown is eased.

Close

"That sounds undemocratic - as if we want to control who can breathe, and when, and who can't," a stern-looking Putin says in the sketch.

related news

Musing on crackdowns on his political opponents, Putin goes on: "It's true we sometimes cut off oxygen to some people, but not to the masses - for the time being at least. So let's just add one word (and call it) the timetable to breathe freely."

Another, an expletive-laden ballad by comedian Semyon Slepakov, looks forward to the lockdown ending so that people can get back to their old lives, dismal though they may be.

"Let's get back to it being bloody awful in the country," he intones while strumming the guitar to choral backing.

"They can crap on our rights, ship our timber to China and raise the pension age to 72," he sings with heavy sarcasm.

Several jokes poke fun at the authorities for having required entrepreneurs to pay staff in full throughout the shutdown despite many of them complaining of too little government help.

"Putin walks into a bar and orders everyone a beer - and then says 'it's on the house'," runs one popular joke.

Riffing off reports of a global resurgence in wildlife thanks to lockdowns on economic activity, one gag says the only new form of life in Russia's deeply traditional rural areas are returning workers who have lost their jobs in cities.

"The environment has become so much cleaner because of the quarantine that Russian villages are seeing a return of baristas, marketing professionals and personal growth trainers."

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 06:04 pm

tags #coronavirus #Russia #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Jacinda Ardern dances for joy after New Zealand eliminates coronavirus

Jacinda Ardern dances for joy after New Zealand eliminates coronavirus

Japan braces for worst postwar economic slump, pandemic tests policy response

Japan braces for worst postwar economic slump, pandemic tests policy response

Delhi govt to hold meeting to assess if there is community transmission of COVID-19 in city

Delhi govt to hold meeting to assess if there is community transmission of COVID-19 in city

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Franklin Templeton crisis: Is Gujarat HC's stay on voting in investors' interest?

Franklin Templeton crisis: Is Gujarat HC's stay on voting in investors' interest?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.