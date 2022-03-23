English
    Russians destroyed Chernihiv bridge: Governor

    The destroyed bridge had been used for evacuating civilians and delivering humanitarian aid. It crossed the Desna River and connected the city to Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.

    Associated Press
    March 23, 2022 / 01:33 PM IST
    Russia launched an invasion on Ukraine on Feb 24, 2022. (Representative image: Reuters)

    Russian forces bombed and destroyed a bridge in the encircled city of Chernihiv, the region's governor, Viacheslav Chaus, said.

    Chernihiv authorities said Tuesday that the encircled city has no water or electricity and called the situation there a humanitarian disaster.

    Explosions and bursts of gunfire shook Kyiv on Wednesday morning, and heavy artillery fire could be heard from the northwest, where Russian forces have sought to encircle and take the capital's suburbs.
