    Russian superyachts worth over $2 billion are detained in Europe

    From Hamburg in northern Germany to Majorca off the coast of Spain, at least 13 of the so-called floating palaces are now stuck at anchor, with just skeleton crews to keep them seaworthy.

    Bloomberg
    April 05, 2022 / 06:37 AM IST
    The Dilbar superyacht, owned by Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, under cover while undergoing refitting at the Blohm & Voss dock in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday, March 4, 2022. The superyacht, estimated to be worth $594 million by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, hasn't been seized by the government after Usmanov was hit with European Union sanctions this week.

    More than a dozen superyachts have been impounded or seized in European ports in the past five weeks as part of sweeping sanctions leveled at Russian billionaires.

    Officials in the U.S., U.K. and European Union are targeting the conspicuous boats as part of their efforts to freeze assets belonging to ultra-wealthy Russians seen as having close ties to the Kremlin and President Vladimir Putin.

    Yachts Yanked | At least 13 boats worth a combined $2.25 billion have been held

    The largest and most-expensive of the detained superyachts is Dilbar, a 156-meter (512-foot) motor yacht owned by Alisher Usmanov, who has been sanctioned by the U.S., U.K. and EU. Described by its builder Luerssen as “one of the most complex and challenging yachts ever built,” it’s worth from $587 million to $625 million, according to maritime data provider VesselsValue. It has been languishing in Hamburg for about a month.

    Most recently, a $95 million yacht belonging to Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg was confiscated in Spain on Monday at the request of the U.S., where he’s sanctioned. Two unidentified employees of a company providing services to the vessel, Tango, were primary sources of information that he was the owner. The seizure was coordinated through the Justice Department’s Task Force KleptoCapture and was the first of its kind, though Attorney General Merrick Garland said “it will not be the last.”

    In total, the detained superyachts of sanctioned Russian tycoons are worth $2.25 billion. Many of them are longer than a blue whale and boast elaborate luxury features like infinity pools, spas, helipads and Swarovski crystal light fixtures.

    Even when docked, the vessels require expert maintenance. That’s posed a challenge for crews, whose salaries are paid by a now-sanctioned person, and ports, which rely on mooring or berthing fees from shipowners.

    Some Russian-owned vessels have evaded authorities by sailing to friendlier waters.

    Two of Roman Abramovich’s superyachts, which are collectively worth well in excess of $1 billion, moved to Turkey’s shores in recent weeks after departing from Barcelona and St. Martin in the Caribbean. Steel tycoon Alexey Mordashov’s 465-foot superyacht Nord headed for Vladivostok in Russia, while others have charted a course for Dubai or even switched off their transponders, leaving their whereabouts a mystery.
    Bloomberg
    Tags: #Europe #Russia #superyachts #World News
    first published: Apr 5, 2022 06:37 am
