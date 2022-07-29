Five killed in Russian attack on Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, governor says

At least five people were killed and seven wounded in a Russian missile strike on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv on Friday, the regional governor said.

Vitaliy Kim, governor of the Mykolaiv region, wrote on the Telegram messaging app that a missile had struck near a public transport stop.

"At the moment, we know of seven wounded and five killed," he wrote.

Reuters could not verify the events in Mykolaiv independently. Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, did not immediately comment on the situation and has denied deliberately targeting civilians.