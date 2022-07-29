English
    Five killed in Russian attack on Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, governor says

    Vitaliy Kim, governor of the Mykolaiv region, wrote on the Telegram messaging app that a missile had struck near a public transport stop.

    AFP
    July 29, 2022 / 02:34 PM IST
    “It was a building of a medical organization. When the first rocket hit it, glass fell from my windows,

    “It was a building of a medical organization. When the first rocket hit it, glass fell from my windows," said Vinnytsia resident Svitlana Kubas, 74. “And when the second wave came, it was so deafening that my head is still buzzing. It tore out the very outermost door, tore it right through the holes.” (Image: AP)

    At least five people were killed and seven wounded in a Russian missile strike on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv on Friday, the regional governor said.

    "At the moment, we know of seven wounded and five killed," he wrote.

    Reuters could not verify the events in Mykolaiv independently. Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, did not immediately comment on the situation and has denied deliberately targeting civilians.
