 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Russian strike hits hospital, people wounded: Ukraine

Reuters
Sep 09, 2022 / 02:55 PM IST

"Russian aviation, without crossing the Ukrainian border, fired at a hospital. The premises were destroyed, there are wounded people," the official, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, said on Telegram.

Russia-Ukraine war

A Russian air strike hit a hospital in Ukraine's northeastern region of Sumy on Friday morning, destroying the building and wounding people, the region's governor said.

"Russian aviation, without crossing the Ukrainian border, fired at a hospital. The premises were destroyed, there are wounded people," the official, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, said on Telegram.

The hospital is located in the Velyka Pysarivka district, which borders Russia, he said.

Moscow denies targeting civilians. Reuters was not immediately able to verify the battlefield report.

Reuters
TAGS: #Russia #Ukraine #World News
first published: Sep 9, 2022 02:55 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.