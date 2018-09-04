Russian state TV channel launches series showing Vladimir Putin's weekly activities

Moneycontrol News

A TV series of one hour called 'Putin' on the President of Russia Vladimir Putin weekly activities, commenced on Rossiya 1 state television channel.

A report in The Guardian said that the first episode highlighted the Russian President’s physique and his love for children apart from his willingness to "take responsibility" for the "necessary reforms".

But, amid the relentless praise for Putin, there was an unexpected mention of prominent Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Navalny was barred from the current year’s presidential campaign and has been blacklisted by state media.

The show was aired after thousands of people had marched near Red Square to protest against unpopular pension reforms. Currently, more than half of the Russian population are prepared to take part in protests against the government’s plans to raise the national retirement age.

During a footage of a meeting between Putin and some students, a teenage boy called Yegor Ryabov was seen wearing a “Navalny 2018” T-shirt partly covered and displayed it before the meeting with the president, although he was asked by security guards to cover it. “This was an act of political disobedience,” according to Ryabov.

TV Dozhd, an online opposition channel, drew a similarity between the Rossiya 1 show and the Soviet-era personality cult around Vladimir Lenin. Other critics also expressed their displeasure against the coverage on Putin. Rossiya 1 devoted more airtime to Putin than all the other candidates combined before March’s presidential elections. However, the show did not mention anything about the protest.