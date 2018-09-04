App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 02:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Russian state TV channel launches series showing Vladimir Putin's weekly activities

The first episode highlighted the Russian president’s physique and his love for children apart from his willingness to "take responsibility" for the "necessary reforms".

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

A TV series of one hour called 'Putin' on the President of Russia Vladimir Putin weekly activities, commenced on Rossiya 1 state television channel.

A report in The Guardian said that the first episode highlighted the Russian President’s physique and his love for children apart from his willingness to "take responsibility" for the "necessary reforms".

But, amid the relentless praise for Putin, there was an unexpected mention of prominent Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Navalny was barred from the current year’s presidential campaign and has been blacklisted by state media.

related news

The show was aired after thousands of people had marched near Red Square to protest against unpopular pension reforms. Currently, more than half of the Russian population are prepared to take part in protests against the government’s plans to raise the national retirement age.

During a footage of a meeting between Putin and some students, a teenage boy called Yegor Ryabov was seen wearing a “Navalny 2018” T-shirt partly covered and displayed it before the meeting with the president, although he was asked by security guards to cover it. “This  was an act of political disobedience,” according to Ryabov.

TV Dozhd, an online opposition channel, drew a similarity between the Rossiya 1 show and the Soviet-era personality cult around Vladimir Lenin. Other critics also expressed their displeasure against the coverage on Putin. Rossiya 1 devoted more airtime to Putin than all the other candidates combined before March’s presidential elections. However, the show did not mention anything about the protest.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 02:32 pm

tags #Russia #Trending News #Vladimir Putin

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.