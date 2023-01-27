 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Russian shelling kills civilians near front line in Eastern Ukraine

New York Times
Jan 27, 2023 / 08:50 PM IST

Nine other civilians were injured in the shelling, according to the regional military governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Russian shelling has killed at least eight civilians in towns and villages along the front line in Donetsk province in eastern Ukraine over the past day, local officials said Friday, the latest violence in a region that has experienced the war’s heaviest recent fighting and that Ukraine fears could be a target of a fresh offensive by Moscow.

Russian forces have held parts of Donetsk province, including its capital, since 2014, as well as most of the neighboring province of Luhansk. Together the two provinces make up the Donbas region, and President Vladimir Putin of Russia has made establishing full control of Donbas his country’s immediate military priority.

Since the summer, much of that effort has been focused on the city of Bakhmut, which is northeast of the regional capital. One person killed by shelling Thursday lived in the village of Paraskoviivka, which is near a town that Russian forces seized this month after weeks of bitter fighting.