Russian shelling kills civilians near front line in Eastern Ukraine

Firefighters work after a drone attack on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Russian shelling has killed at least eight civilians in towns and villages along the front line in Donetsk province in eastern Ukraine over the past day, local officials said Friday, the latest violence in a region that has experienced the war’s heaviest recent fighting and that Ukraine fears could be a target of a fresh offensive by Moscow.

Nine other civilians were injured in the shelling, according to the regional military governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Russian forces have held parts of Donetsk province, including its capital, since 2014, as well as most of the neighboring province of Luhansk. Together the two provinces make up the Donbas region, and President Vladimir Putin of Russia has made establishing full control of Donbas his country’s immediate military priority.

Since the summer, much of that effort has been focused on the city of Bakhmut, which is northeast of the regional capital. One person killed by shelling Thursday lived in the village of Paraskoviivka, which is near a town that Russian forces seized this month after weeks of bitter fighting.

“The enemy is deliberately destroying our cities and towns,” Kyrylenko said in a post on the Telegram social messaging app on Friday. “Civilians not involved in the protection and operation of critical infrastructure of the region should evacuate.” He added that two civilians had been killed and five others wounded Friday in the town of Chasiv Yar, also in the region.

Read More

Some military experts and Ukrainian military leaders have said they expect that Moscow will launch a new offensive in the Donbas region in the coming weeks or months.

The assessment reflects the fluidity of the battlefield in recent weeks, and military experts say both sides are using a period in which relatively little territory has changed hands, despite intense fighting in Donetsk and Luhansk, to prepare for offensives.

Russia has mobilized tens of thousands of troops in recent months, while the United States, Britain, Germany and Poland have promised to deliver tanks and other fighting vehicles to Ukraine. Though the timing of the delivery of the tanks remains unclear, the additional support could make it easier for Ukraine to repel any Russian attack, or help Ukraine with its own offensive operations.

The spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Friday that the tanks would not change the situation in Ukraine’s favor, according to Russia’s state news agency, Tass. She also said they would be a legitimate target for Russian forces.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.