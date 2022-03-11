English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Russian prosecutors ask court to name Meta as 'extremist organisation': Report

    The state prosecutor also asked Russia's communications watchdog to restrict access to Meta's Instagram social networking service.

    Reuters
    March 11, 2022 / 06:20 PM IST
    Source: Reuters

    Source: Reuters

    Prosecutors have asked a Russian court to designate Facebook's parent organisation Meta Platforms as an "extremist organisation," Interfax reported on Friday.

    The state prosecutor also asked Russia's communications watchdog to restrict access to Meta's Instagram social networking service.

    Reuters reported on Thursday that Meta would allow Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers in the context of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine .

    Another Russian news agency, TASS, reported that Russian investigators had opened a case about Meta's actions.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Russia #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Russia Ukraine crisis #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Mar 11, 2022 06:20 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.