Russian President Vladimir Putin tells envoy US responsible for 'Ukraine crisis'

AFP
Apr 05, 2023 / 07:19 PM IST

Putin said US foreign policy "in the end led to the current Ukrainian crisis".

"Relations between Russia and the United States, from which global security and stability directly depend, are going through a deep crisis," Putin told new US envoy Lynne Tracy. (File image - Putin)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday told the new US ambassador in Moscow, Lynne Tracy, that Washington was responsible for the "Ukrainian crisis" while accepting her credentials in a Kremlin ceremony.

Ties between Moscow and Washington have disintegrated since Putin sent troops to Ukraine last year.

Putin spoke a week after Moscow detained a US reporter and charged him with espionage, sparking outrage.

