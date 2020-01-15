App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 09:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Syria's Bashar al-Assad seen mocking Donald Trump in video: Report

"If Trump also travelled on this road (to Damascus), it would fix him," Assad is heard as saying in the video, put out by the website

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad were seen mocking US President Donald Trump at a recent summit in Damascus, British newspaper Independent has reported.

According to the report, the two leaders were caught on video discussing Trump and joking about his personality.

"If Trump also travelled on this road (to Damascus), it would fix him," Assad is heard as saying in the video, put out by the website.

To this, Putin replies that Assad should invite Trump and that "he will come". According to the video, Assad said that he is ready to do so, and Putin, ostensibly in jest, replies that he will inform Trump.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report or the video.

According to the website, the conversation was a Biblical reference to Saul's conversion to Christianity on the road to Damascus. According to the website, Saul was a Pharisee who persecuted Christians and was struck by God, making him blind. He was, however, cured and converted to the new faith.

This is not the first time that international leaders have mocked Trump. In December last year, a video of some NATO leaders mocking Trump in an unguarded conversation went viral.

Trump had branded Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau two-faced after the remarks during a reception in London at Buckingham Palace.

Trudeau was seen standing in a huddle with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Britain’s Princess Anne, daughter of Queen Elizabeth II at the event.

The leaders were seen mocking and gossiping about Trump during the event.

First Published on Jan 15, 2020 07:54 pm

