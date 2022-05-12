English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Russian President Vladimir Putin says sanctions triggering global crisis

    Speaking during a Thursday meeting on economic issues, Vladimir Putin said Western nations were driven by oversized political ambitions and Russophobia to introduce sanctions that hurt their own economies and well-being of their citizens.

    PTI
    May 12, 2022 / 07:13 PM IST

    Russian President Vladimir Putin says Western sanctions against Russia are provoking a global economic crisis.

    Speaking during a Thursday meeting on economic issues, Putin said Western nations were driven by oversized political ambitions and Russophobia to introduce sanctions that hurt their own economies and well-being of their citizens.

    Putin charged that the sanctions are provoking a global crisis and will lead to grave consequences for the EU and also some of the poorest countries of the world that are already facing the risks of hunger.

    He alleged that the Western elites are ready to sacrifice the rest of the world to preserve their global domination.

    The Russian leader insisted the Russian economy has successfully withstood the blow from Western sanctions and that Russian companies will fill the niche left by the withdrawal of Western enterprises.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Russia #Russia Ukraine crisis #Vladimir Putin #World News
    first published: May 12, 2022 07:13 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.