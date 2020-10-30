172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|russian-police-shoot-dead-teenager-in-muslim-majority-tatarstan-after-attack-6040371.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 01:48 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Russian police shoot dead teenager in Tatarstan region after attack

Reuters
Representative image of Russian emergency response vehicles (Reuters)
Representative image of Russian emergency response vehicles (Reuters)

Police in Russia shot dead a 16-year-old teenager in the Muslim-majority Tatarstan region after he tried to set fire to a local police station and stabbed a police officer, Russian investigators said on October 30.

Russia's Investigative Committee, which handles major crimes, said in statement it was treating the incident as an attempted act of terrorism and had opened a criminal case.

The teenager had tried to set alight a police station in the town of Kukmor using a Molotov cocktail and had stabbed a police officer at last three times during an arrest attempt, the statement said.

Another police officer had fired warning shots into the air before being forced to open fire, it said, saying the unnamed teenager had died of his wounds before medics could arrive on the scene.

It was not immediately clear what the teenager's motive for such an attack was.
First Published on Oct 30, 2020 01:35 pm

