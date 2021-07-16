MARKET NEWS

Russian plane missing in Siberia with at least 17 on board: Reports

AFP
July 16, 2021 / 04:47 PM IST
Representative image

A Russian An-28 passenger plane with 17 people on board went missing Friday on a flight in the Siberian region of Tomsk, local news agencies reported citing aviation sources.

The RIA Novosti, TASS and Interfax news agencies said the plane had disappeared from radars with 17 people on board.

Interfax and TASS had earlier said there were 13 people on board.

Interfax said the plane had been carrying out a flight for regional airline Siberian Light Aviation and was due to land in the regional capital Tomsk.

The reports said the plane's emergency beacon had been activated and that a search was underway.

The incident comes after an An-26 plane  crashed earlier this month in Russia's far eastern Kamchatka peninsula, killing all 28 people on board.

Antonov planes were manufactured during the Soviet era and are still used throughout the former USSR for civilian and military transport. They have been involved in a number of accidents in recent years.
AFP
Tags: #Russia #World News
first published: Jul 16, 2021 04:30 pm

