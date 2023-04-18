 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Russian parliament votes to introduce life sentences for treason

Reuters
Apr 18, 2023 / 07:16 PM IST

Russian flag

Russian lawmakers voted on Tuesday to introduce life sentences for those convicted of treason, part of a concerted drive since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine to step up punishment of dissenters and perceived traitors.

The lower house of parliament, the State Duma, also voted to increase maximum sentences for a range of terrorism and sabotage offences and introduced a new law that punishes those who help execute the legal decisions of international organisations that do not include Russia with up to five years in prison.

That move was a direct response to the International Criminal Court issuing an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin last month in connection with the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

The amendments – which need to be approved by Russia's upper house, the Federation Council, before being signed into law by Putin – come as rights groups say Russian authorities are ramping up a campaign to quash the few voices of opposition that remain in the country. The previous maximum sentence for treason was 20 years.