English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Russian parliament to consider legal steps to absorb Ukrainian regions

    President Vladimir Putin proclaimed Russia's annexation of a swathe of Ukraine in a pomp-filled Kremlin ceremony on Friday, promising Moscow would triumph in its "special military operation".

    Reuters
    October 02, 2022 / 07:56 PM IST
    File image of Russian President Vladimir Putin

    File image of Russian President Vladimir Putin

    Russia's parliament will consider on Monday bills and ratification treaties to absorb four Ukrainian regions, RIA Novosti news agency cited the speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, as saying on Sunday.

    President Vladimir Putin proclaimed Russia's annexation of a swathe of Ukraine in a pomp-filled Kremlin ceremony on Friday, promising Moscow would triumph in its "special military operation".

    Russia declared the annexations of the regions - including Zaporizhzhia, home to Europe's largest nuclear power plant - after holding what it called referendums in occupied areas of Ukraine. Western governments and Kyiv said the votes breached international law and were coercive and non-representative.

    Separately the Russian Constitutional Court ruled on Sunday that the "international treaties" on the incorporation of the four regions to be in compliance with the Russian constitution.

    The court also said the transition period on integration would last until Jan. 1 2026.

    Close

    Related stories

    Russian news agencies reported that Putin appointed senior lawmakers, Andrey Klishas and Pavel Krasheninnikov, as his representatives at parliament's deliberations regarding the integration of the regions.

    Interfax news agency, citing Krasheninnikov, said people in new territories will acquire Russian citizenship after the oath of allegiance, while the rouble will be the legal tender there, though settlements in Ukrainian hryvnias will be possible before Dec. 31 2022.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Kremlin #Parliament #Russia #Ukraine #war
    first published: Oct 2, 2022 07:56 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.