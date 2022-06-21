 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Russian Nobel Peace laureate Dmitry Muratov sells medal for $104 million to aid Ukraine children

Reuters
Jun 21, 2022 / 06:37 AM IST

A local resident reacts in front of a destroyed school after a strike in the city of Bakhmut, eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas on June 8, 2022. (Image: AFP)

The Russian co-winner of last year's Nobel Peace Prize, journalist Dmitry Muratov, sold his prize medal for $103.5 million at an auction on Monday to raise money for displaced children affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The full purchase price of the medal of Muratov will benefit UNICEF's humanitarian response for Ukraine's displaced children, Heritage Auctions, which conducted the auction, said in a statement.

Muratov, editor of Novaya Gazeta newspaper fiercely critical of the Kremlin won the 2021 the Nobel Peace Prize with Maria Ressa of the Philippines.

Reuters
