    Russian momentum in Ukraine could slow for lack of resources: British PM Boris Johnson

    In comments released on Wednesday by Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung, Johnson said President Vladimir Putin's forces were pushing forward in the eastern Donbas region, wreaking destruction but at a heavy cost in soldiers and weapons.

    Reuters
    June 23, 2022 / 06:56 AM IST
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

    Britain's defence intelligence service believes that Russia's momentum in the war in Ukraine will slow in the next few months as its army exhausts its resources, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a group of European newspapers.

    "Our defence intelligence service believes, however, that in the next few months, Russia could come to a point at which there is no longer any forward momentum because it has exhausted its resources," Johnson was quoted as saying in the interview.

    "Then we must help the Ukrainians to reverse the dynamic. I will argue for this at the Group of Seven summit (in Germany at the weekend)," he said.

    "In as much as the Ukrainians are in a position to start a counter-offensive, it should be supported. With equipment that they demand from us," he said.

    Asked what a victory for Ukraine, or failure for Putin, would look like, Johnson said:

    "That we at least regain the status quo that was there before Feb. 24 and that its (Russia's) troops are repulsed from

    the areas they invaded".

    The interview was also given to France's Le Monde and Italian and Spanish newspapers.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Boris Johnson #Russia #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Jun 23, 2022 06:56 am
